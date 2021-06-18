What time is the French Grand Prix 2021? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race schedule

The French Grand Prix has arrived with a host of fascinating storylines playing out across the 2021 season so far and, most importantly of all, an enthralling title battle developing.

Max Verstappen crashed out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix during the last outing following tyre failure and a costly Lewis Hamilton lock-up saw him finish dead last.

Red Bull star Sergio Perez recorded his first win at his new team following the two main title contenders’ woes and he has moved up to third in the driver standings as a result.

Verstappen remains in the lead by a slender four points with each race set to be crucial throughout the campaign, particularly in the coming weeks, with Mercedes under pressure.

Valtteri Bottas is currently languishing in sixth place with less than half the points of teammate Hamilton after just six races.

Aston Martin ace Sebastian Vettel finished second in Baku to demonstrate further improvements and he will hope to keep pushing as the season wears on.

Exclusive analysis from Sky Sports F1 commentator Crofty ahead of every race.

When is the French Grand Prix?

The French Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 20th June 2021.

What time does the French Grand Prix start in the UK?

The race begins at 1pm on Sunday 20th June 2021.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

French Grand Prix schedule

Friday 18th June (from 10am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 19th June (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

Saturday 19th June (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 20th June (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2pm

How to watch French Grand Prix on TV

The French Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

How to live stream the French Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

French Grand Prix preview

With Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft

Sergio Perez picking up momentum

DC: It was massively important [for Perez to get first Red Bull win]; You want to do well in your new job and at your new place of employment. I’m not saying he hasn’t been doing well up until Baku but he’s now the only driver to finish in the top five in the last four races. He is stringing together consistency and he was there to take the win. He’s now a winner for a couple of different teams.

Talk about waiting for London buses, he had to wait 190 starts for his first win but he’s had two in eight now. I think it just gives him confidence to go into the next race and the race after, knowing that he’s done the job for his team.

Also, the last story in the race was that Sergio stops after the chequered flag and had been nursing a hydraulics problem for many laps. What looked like calmness behind the wheel was actually a lot of frantic hoping and praying going on that it didn’t go ‘bang’ before the end of the race!

What has changed for Sebastian Vettel?

DC: His luck has changed! It could have been him but it was his teammate [Lance Stroll] who had that tyre failure. It’s all manner of things.

I thought he drove superbly well again. I looked at the grid on Sunday morning at Baku and I predicted Seb for a top six finish, knowing what he’d done in Monaco, knowing that the car should perform similarly well, knowing that he was liable to perform a similar strategy and look after those tyres.

And he did that superbly well and then he attacked when he needed to. I think it’s great – after a lot of people have said a lot of things about Sebastian Vettel, it’s great to see that he’s actually comfortable with a car, comfortable with a team and able to produce somewhere near his best still.

Who does the track favour?

DC: Don’t adjust your TV set, it’s meant to look like that!

It’s a great test circuit – it really is – but it was built as a test circuit and it was improved as a test circuit and I’m not quite sure it really is a great race circuit, albeit you do get overtakes there, especially if you’ve got a nice headwind down the straight.

Two straights linked by a chicane – I’d like to take the chicane out, personally, but then you wouldn’t have the big braking zone you need to end the DRS zone. I’m not a huge fan of Paul Ricard as a racing circuit but it should suit Mercedes very well. I don’t think Red Bull will be too far away.

I don’t think Ferrari will be on pole this weekend; I’m not sure it’s gonna suit them as much but it might bring McLaren a bit more into play. I would say McLaren will be leading the charge for best of the rest. It’ll be very tight up in front.

It’s a beautiful part of the world, the south of France; it is utterly gorgeous. There are few nicer places on this planet to be when the sun is shining. I’m not expecting an all-time great race but I’m hopeful that we’ll get a competitive race.

