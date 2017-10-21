Find out where to watch the United States Grand Prix live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 21 October

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 from 9pm and (qualifying starts at 10pm).

Race Day: Sunday 22 October

Live coverage is on Channel 4, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 7pm (race starts at 8pm).

BBC Radio 5 Live Extra has qualifying coverage from 9.55pm on Saturday, while BBC Radio 5 Live has coverage for the main event from 7pm on Sunday.