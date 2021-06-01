What time is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race schedule

Baku is next up on the F1 2021 calendar, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix boasting some crazy moments over the years and fans hoping for more of the same again.

Advertisement

The 2017 edition of the race sparked crazy scenes with six cars forced to retire including Max Verstappen, Felipe Massa and Sergio Perez, while Daniel Ricciardo fought his way from 17th to win the race.

A year later, Red Bull were once again at the heart of drama in Baku as Ricciardo and teammate Verstappen collided to put both cars out of the Grand Prix. This is a circuit that has enjoyed its fair share of tensions during its short lifespan.

Verstappen heads into this one atop the Driver Standings after a terrific victory in Monaco, while Hamilton finished way down the order.

The pair are likely to engage in another hot duel for supremacy in this one, though Valtteri Bottas has a raced well in Baku previously and will be eyeing an opportunity to close the gap on the top two.

Ricciardo will hope to gain ground on the likes of McLaren teammate Lando Norris as well as Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in this one.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 including dates, times and TV details, as well as exclusive analysis from Sky Sports F1 commentator Crofty ahead of every race.

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 6th June 2021. Check out our full F1 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start in the UK?

The race begins at 1pm on Sunday 6th June 2021.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule

Friday 4th June (from 9am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 9:30am

Practice 2 – 1pm

Saturday 5th June (from 9:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 10am

Saturday 5th June (from 12pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 12pm

Sunday 6th June (from 11:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 1pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

How to live stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview

With Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft

Verstappen in the lead

DC: It’s all about the limbo wing, isn’t it? It’s last chance saloon for the limbo wing if Red Bull and others run it. Lewis Hamilton says that limbo wing is worth six tenths of a second per lap, so are Red Bull going to run it even though they might get a protest because it has been outlawed from France onwards, but you can still run it in Baku because teams need time to change their wings.

It’s a very long, long main straight in Baku. If you’ve got a device that reduces drag along that straight, you are going to pick up a big benefit for it because you’ve got a lot of time to have that benefit. I think Red Bull should be in the ball park anyway – with or without the limbo wing. Ferrari will be good in the slow corners because they proved in Monaco slow corners are very much their thing but I don’t think they’re good down the straight, they lose time down the straights so this is not a Charles Leclerc redemption weekend on paper.

Sainz versus Norris

DC: I’m not sure it’ll be their podium this weekend, but we should see both of them on the podium again together this season. Lando has already picked up a couple, Carlos now has his first podium for Ferrari. I thought it was brilliant that they were both on the podium together. I think that they absolutely approached the job as teammates in the right way: wonderful respect for each other, enjoying each other’s company, but they were hard competitors on the track. And that’s exactly how it should be. I don’t see any signs of that respect diminishing over the years.

I think they’re both an absolute credit to the sport. Lando is showing his super talent on a regular basis and that’s great to see. From a British perspective as well, one day Lewis will retire and and maybe Lando Norris will take over the mantle as the top driver – no disrespect to George Russell, they’re both in the fight on that one. As for Carlos, nothing but good things to say about that man. [Norris and Sainz] are the present and the future of this sport, and with that sort of talent, approach and humour, the sport is in really good hands.

Who does the track favour?

DC: Mercedes need to bounce back. I think they will bounce back but I still think Red Bull are favourites to win the race. However much we didn’t enjoy the racing at Monaco, the result has absolutely re-energized this championship. It’s exactly what Red Bull needed. I’m thinking this could be a really epic weekend at Baku where you’ve got the close barriers, you’ve got the possibility of accidents, safety cars, we’ll get overtakes as well.

Hamilton will react in the way that we know Lewis reacts, so he’ll be twice as determined to put things right. We’ve seen that in the past. Every time Lewis has a setback, he bounces back from it. I don’t know how Max is going to react and he probably doesn’t know himself. He has never led the World Championship in his career before but now he is.

What I would say is that at this time in his career, he’s showing more maturity than we’ve ever seen, more level-headedness than we’ve ever seen from Max Verstappen and he’s come on absolute leaps and bounds in the past 12 months or so. He is more than equipped to handle that pressure, to cope with that pressure and to thrive on that pressure as well.

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up, check out our F1 2021 calendar guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.