All 4 have pitted the most fur-ocious pets against each other in the ultimate arena. "Our fury little friends are no longer locking horns in an alley: gone are the days when cats quarrelled over a slither of meat outside a restaurant. They now take part in heated and competitive contests," say Channel 4.

The cat-hletes are competing in such disciplines as the Rythmic Catnastics, the 100cm Cat Dash and the Whisker Slalom.

Here's the kind of thing you can expect:

There are currently six short episodes on All 4. We know what we'll be doing this afternoon...

Battlecats is available now on All 4