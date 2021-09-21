What channel is Wolves v Tottenham Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Molineux for the second time already in 2021/22 as his Tottenham side face Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Spurs have experienced a mixed bag of results to start the campaign. They were the only team to win their opening three matches and sat top of the Premier League table going into the international break, but two back-to-back defeats and only one goal scored from open play this term have started to overshadow the early progress.

Santo’s men defeated Wolves 1-0 in their first away day of the season as Dele Alli scored from the penalty spot.

Wolves have started the season in poor form having lost four of their opening five top flight encounters. All six of their games across all competitions so far have ended in a win-to-nil, though only two have fallen in Wolves’ favour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Tottenham?

Wolves v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Tottenham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Man Utd v West Ham.

What TV channel is Wolves v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Tottenham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Wolves v Tottenham team news

Wolves predicted XI: Ruddy; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Podence, Silva, Hee-Chan.

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Winks; Son, Kane, Gil.

Wolves v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Tottenham

Wolves have lost a little bit of their identity at the start of 2021/22. Nobody really knows who or what they are with Bruno Lage in the hot-seat as opposed to Nuno.

They used to be famed for their rock-solid backline and clinical frontline with Raul Jimenez up top, but they have leaked goals and struggled to find the net so far in 2021/22 – a fatal combination.

Tottenham could relate to both of those symptoms in the past two games. They need Harry Kane back to his best if they are to achieve anything more than a simple top-half finish this season, and they’ll need the full squad on board if they are to efficiently progress through the rounds of a knockout competition.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-1 Tottenham (8/1 at bet365).

