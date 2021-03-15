What channel is Wolves v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will be hoping to end their recent league woes when they take on Wolves this Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have lost six of their last seven Premier League fixtures and have dropped to eighth place in the table. However, the Merseysiders have impressed in Europe and progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with victory over RB Leipzig last week.

With the four sides immediately above Liverpool dropping points over the weekend, this feels like a big opportunity for the Reds to pull themselves back into the top-four race.

As for the hosts, Wolves come into this one on the back of a decent run of form. The West Midlands side have lost once in the league since January, and that came against table-topping Manchester City.

Last time out, Wolves drew 0-0 with Aston Villa and three points against the champions would see move within three points of the top half.

When is Wolves v Liverpool on TV?

Wolves v Liverpool will take place on Monday 15th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous games taking place this week including Chelsea v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Wolves v Liverpool team news

Wolves: Nuno Espirito Santo will be without Daniel Podence and Marcal for the encounter, as well as long-term absentee Raul Jimenez.

After tinkering with a four-man defence this season, Santo has reverted back to a 3-4-3 shape of late and has selected a settled side in recent weeks.

Liverpool: Roberto Firmino is doubt for the trip to Molineux and his absence could hand Diogo Jota a start against his former side.

Fabinho returned to centre-midfield in the midweek win over RB Leipzig and the Reds looked much more defensively resolute with the Brazilian in the centre of the park.

Wolves v Liverpool odds

bet365 odds: Wolves (9/2) Draw (29/10) Liverpool (8/13)*

Our prediction: Wolves v Liverpool

If the visitors can play anything close to their best, they should come away with three points, but so often we’ve seen Klopp’s side fall below their usual standards recently.

Fabinho’s inclusion in midfield last time out could prove to be a big moment in the Reds’ season and that decision allowed Liverpool’s attacking players to flourish against Leipzig.

One thing we shouldn’t expect is a host of goals, given Wolves strong defensive record and Liverpool’s shyness in front of goal in the last few weeks.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool (6/1 at bet365)

