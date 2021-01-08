What channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves host Crystal Palace in one of several all-Premier League FA Cup fixtures this weekend.

The sides share an identical record in the top flight this season with six wins, four draws and seven losses to mark reasonable starts, though both have plenty of scope to improve.

Wolves were expected to be pushing higher up the league this term, but a competitive top half has seen them drop down to 13th.

They will hope to mark the Nuno Espirito Santo era with silverware, and the FA Cup is their last shot at accomplishing that in 2020/21, even at this early stage.

Palace remain a sturdy, hard-to-beat team under Roy Hodgson and, while the Premier League remains their priority, a cup run would help build momentum.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will take place on Friday 8th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:45pm.

The whole FA Cup third round takes place this weekend, including Marine v Tottenham in one of the most intriguing ties.

What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Wolves v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Wolves v Crystal Palace in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Wolves v Crystal Palace team news

Wolves: Raul Jimenez is beginning to work on building his fitness, but he remains a long way away from a return.

Daniel Podence, Jonny and Marcal are all out, while Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly have struggled with injury issues and may miss out.

Crystal Palace: The injury list stands at Gary Cahill, Connor Wickham, Jeffrey Schlupp, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson.

Christian Benteke is also a doubt after picking up a knock. Expect Michy Batshuayi to start here, while Jack Butland and Mamadou Sakho could also come into the fold.

Our prediction: Wolves v Crystal Palace

Goals may be at a premium here. Neither side will line up with a full strength XI and both would prefer to focus on their Premier League ambitions this term.

Wolves are a prime candidate for a cup run given their Premier League success in recent seasons, but the project has slowed down following Jimenez’ injury.

Neither side will play expansive football, but should Palace choose to rest Wilfried Zaha or Ebere Eze, Wolves may have the edge on quality. Just.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace

