What channel is Wolves v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea are in danger of sliding adrift in the Premier League title race as they face Wolves this weekend.

Advertisement

The Blues have stuttered with just two wins in their last five matches, including a meek 1-1 draw with struggling Everton on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel is battling with several injury and COVID issues but can still field a strong XI and knows that a victory against Wolves is increasingly important going into the festive period.

Wolves ended a four-game winless streak when they toppled Brighton on Wednesday, with goals not flowing at either end of the pitch for Bruno Lage’s men.

They have only scored 13 and conceded 14 in 17 matches so far this term to combine for a league-low total of goals in Wolves matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Chelsea on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Wolves v Chelsea?

Wolves v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 19th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Chelsea will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Liverpool live on Sky Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wolves v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Wolves v Chelsea online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Wolves v Chelsea team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Barkley, Pulisic, Mount

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Wolves v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (6/1) Draw (16/5) Chelsea (1/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Wolves v Chelsea

Don’t expect a thriller. Chelsea could still be without Romelu Lukaku and several attacking players, and Wolves hardly pose a rampant threat.

Both sides boast relatively organised defences, though Chelsea’s standards have slipped lately. They’ve conceded nine goals in their last four games across all competitions.

This is a chance for Chelsea to get back to basics, to do the simple things well, to focus on keeping that clean sheet and nick a winner, probably through Mason Mount who has scored four in four.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-1 Chelsea (11/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.