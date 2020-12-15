Premier League fixtures are set to flood the rest of 2020 with plenty of opportunities for Wolves to end their relatively barren streak of winning just one of their last five games.

Chelsea will hope to pick themselves up from a lacklustre defeat to Everton – their first loss in all competitions since the end of September.

Frank Lampard has a couple of attacking fitness concerns to contend with going into the hectic period, and may be forced to limp through the start of the festive pile-up with fewer options that he'd have hoped.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Chelsea on TV?

Wolves v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 15th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Chelsea will kick off at 6pm.

There's a full round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video taking place this week including Liverpool v Tottenham.

How to live stream Wolves v Chelsea online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Wolves v Chelsea team news

Wolves: Jimenez will be sidelined for an indefinite period, while Jonny remains a long-term absentee.

Joao Moutinho is suspended for one match after picking up two yellow cards against Villa. Willy Boly was a surprise omission from the team as Nuno Espirito Santo named a four-man backline at the weekend and could miss out again unless the boss decides to rotate.

Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are not expected to be fit until deep into the festive fixture list.

Christian Pulisic is in the squad for the Blues and should therefore be expected to start, but Lampard probably wouldn't risk 'Captain America' for a full 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Wolves v Chelsea

Wolves' ambitions aren't over in 2020/21 without Jimenez, but adapting to a new way of life will be key to their success.

Teenager Fabio Silva performed reasonably well at the weekend, and almost scored, but couldn't offer the same impact as his Mexican mentor.

Chelsea have plenty of options despite the absence of Ziyech. Olivier Giroud will be determined to keep thrusting his name into Lampard's mind, while the backline remains sturdy.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-2 Chelsea

