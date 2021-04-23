What channel is Wolves v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will hope to avoid getting dragged any further into the relegation mire when they travel to Wolves on Sunday, seeking to end a three-game losing streak.

The Clarets have managed just one win in their last nine Premier League fixtures and know they are not safe from the drop just yet.

Fulham sit just six points below Sean Dyche’s troops and could spring a nasty surprise on Burnley in the final few games of the season unless they’re careful.

There is therefore plenty at stake for the visitors on Sunday, against a Wolves side that has won two games on the bounce to ease fears of what an extended streak of poor form could do to their league position.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men still have aspirations of a top-half finish this term and passed the heralded 40-point mark with their 1-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Burnley on TV?

Wolves v Burnley will take place on Sunday 25th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Burnley will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man Utd, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v Burnley on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 11:45am.

How to live stream Wolves v Burnley online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Burnley team news

Wolves: Jonny Castro Otto and Pedro Neto have both undergone knee surgery and will miss this tie, while Ruben Neves tested positive for Covid-19 and will be assessed.

Fernando Marcal and Raul Jimenez remain sidelined.

Burnley: Nick Pope will hope to return to the XI on Sunday following injury, but both Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes remain out.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, however, will hope he has done enough to keep his place ahead of Pope between the sticks.

Our prediction: Wolves v Burnley

Burnley’s recent slump has raised fears that Fulham could catch them – and Dyche may have to wait another day to reverse their fortunes.

That’s because Wolves are gradually getting back to their best and ground out a well-fought win over Sheffield United last time out.

Granted, the absence of Neto and Jonny certain don’t help boss Nuno. But Wolves have enough in their locker to shut out Burnley and pinch a goal here.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-0 Burnley (11/2 at bet365)

