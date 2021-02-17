What channel is Wolfsberger v Tottenham Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham kick off the business end of their Europa League campaign with a trip to Budapest to face Austrian side Wolfsberger on Thursday.

This is one of a handful of Europa League fixtures to have been moved this week due to coronavirus restrictions – and the game will now take place at the Puskas Arena.

Spurs have won just one of their last six outings and a triumph here would likely provide a confidence boost for Jose Mourinho’s men as they head into a Premier League weekend against West Ham.

Wolfsberger, however, will be no easy task. The Austrian side have won two of their last three outings and will hope to shock their opponents and claim a famous result.

Spurs will know snatching an away win will greatly boost their chances of progressing but must be wary of Wolfsberger’s attacking arsenal here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolfsberger v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Wolfsberger v Tottenham on TV?

Wolfsberger v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 18th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolfsberger v Tottenham will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Benfica v Arsenal, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Wolfsberger v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Wolfsberger v Tottenham online

Wolfsberger v Tottenham team news

Wolfsberger: The only real concern for manager Ferdinand Feldhofer is the likely absence of midfielders Eliel Peretz and Mario Leitgeb.

The boss will have young striker Dejan Joveljic available, however. Thorsten Rocher and Dario Vizinger should start either side of the centre forward and look to press Spurs all evening.

Tottenham: Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon could be fit for Thursday but Mourinho is unlikely to risk either player as they battle back from injury.

Giovani Lo Celso is out, while Harry Kane may be rested. This could be a chance for Gareth Bale to shine from the start.

Wolfsberger v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Wolfsberger v Tottenham

Spurs will have to be wary of Wolfsberger’s high press here and the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele in the centre of the field could be crucial for the ‘away’ side.

Bale, Carlos Vinicius and Dele Alli will all likely get a chance to prove themselves against lesser-rated opposition compared to the elite in the Premier League.

If Spurs are sensible they will look to control the game and see out a typical routine victory under Mourinho. But that will require cool heads at the back to keep Wolfsberger’s spirits dampened.

Our prediction: Wolfsberger 1-3 Tottenham (11/1 at bet365)

