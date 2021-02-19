What channel is West Ham v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham could sit one point short of second place in the Premier League table with a victory over Tottenham this weekend.

The Hammers have enjoyed a riotous season so far and sit fifth in the table, level on points with Chelsea in the top four going into the upcoming batch of Premier League fixtures this weekend.

David Moyes believes his men have “another gear” and better performances left in the tank as the season hits boiling point, without a doubt setting West Ham fans’ pulses racing in the process.

On the other hand, Spurs’ season is fizzling out. Their position of ninth may look slightly misleading given the tightly-congested table, but recent results have not gone their way and Jose Mourinho’s future appears to be increasingly hazy.

The North London side have lost four of their last five Premier League outings and must begin to pull form together or their European football prospects will lie in tatters.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Tottenham on TV?

West Ham v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 21st February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Tottenham will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Man City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

How to live stream West Ham v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Tottenham team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Johnson, Lingard, Lanzini, Bowen

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Kane

West Ham v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Tottenham

As Moyes says, West Ham could even step up a gear before the season is over. The arrival of Jesse Lingard has added fresh impetus to a team that already boasts a number of threats going forward.

The Hammers have nothing to fear against a Tottenham team who will set up in a predictably cagey fashion.

That fearless streak could easily bear fruit for Moyes’ men once again and thrust them firmly into the top four conversation, while it could be a result that hastens any decisions that may or may not be forthcoming over Mourinho’s position.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-0 Tottenham (17/2 at bet365)

