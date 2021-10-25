What channel is West Ham v Man City Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham are on good form – but now have the unenviable task of taking on Manchester City to advance to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Hammers have recently seen off both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with Michail Antonio slipping past Harry Kane in the latter to deliver a game-winning 72nd-minute goal.

However City are the reigning champions having won the Carabao Cup not just last year – but the last four years in a row.

Pep Guardiola’s men look to be after a historic fifth trophy also, as they are now on a three-game winning streak and recently took out Brighton in lethal manner.

It certainly looks to be one of the closest round of 16 matches of the competition and a challenge for both sides – which will surely make for some great football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man City on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Man City?

West Ham v Man City will take place on Wednesday 27th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Man City will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Preston v Liverpool.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Man City online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Ham v Man City team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Masuaka, Diop, Dawson, Fredericks; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen; Antonio

Man City predicted XI: Steffen; Egan-Riley, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; de Bruyne, Fernandinho, Palmer; Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish

Our prediction: West Ham v Man City

David Moyes seems determined to take the Carabao Cup just as seriously as the Premier League, and his men are likely to give Manchester City’s younger players a good run for their money.

However the last few years have proven that this is City’s tournament and the northern team shows no signs of slowing down going by the incredible amount of goals in their last few matches.

Even with a weakened side Guardiola will put in just enough quality players to get the win – though City has struggled to keep a clean sheet recently.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Man City (7/1 at bet365).

