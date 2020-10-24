The London Stadium outfit will hope to climb further into the top half of the table by upsetting favourites City in Saturday’s early kick off.

City have endured a mixed start to the Premier League season, dropping points against both Leicester and Leeds so far.

But Pep Guardiola’s men will be hungry to claim victory here, having entertained Porto in their first Champions League match of the season in midweek.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man City on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Man City on TV?

West Ham v Man City will take place on Saturday 24th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream West Ham v Man City online

West Ham v Man City team news

West Ham: Both Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller will be assessed before Saturday, with Moyes hopeful the pair will be fit to feature.

Other than that the boss should have a fit squad to choose from and Manuel Lanzini will be hoping to earn a start following his late equaliser at Tottenham Stadium.

Man City: Playmakers Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus remain out for City, while Guardiola has to make do without Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte at the back.

Sergio Aguero should start for the visitors, while Ilkay Gundogan will be pushing for a place in the XI.

Our prediction: West Ham v Man City

The Hammers are in high spirits right now and will certainly give City a game of it on Saturday.

And what is worrying for the visitors isn’t only injuries to key players but the two-game-a-week schedule they are now under thanks to the return of the Champions League.

City may be jaded here, with few changes coming from the side that faced Porto on Wednesday. West Ham could well exploit this to pinch a point in east London.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Man City

