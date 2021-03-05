What channel is West Ham v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham face Leeds in the last of the round’s Premier League fixtures with plenty at stake for both sides as the final stretch of the season approaches.

Advertisement

The Hammers are locked in a fascinating battle for a place in the Champions League, against all the odds, and a victory could nudge them back up to fourth with a game in hand depending on results elsewhere.

David Moyes has revolutionised the east London club with plenty of optimism they can secure European football for next term.

Leeds are virtually safe already, but a win would put them up to 38 points, a classic benchmark for teams hoping to survive.

Marcelo Bielsa will be determined for his squad to dig deep and aim for as high a finish as possible with a top-half finish surely the target.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Leeds on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is West Ham v Leeds on TV?

West Ham v Leeds will take place on Monday 8th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place in the coming days including Chelsea v Everton, which kicks off at 6pm on Monday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Leeds team news

West Ham: The Hammers boast a number of injury issues but crucially goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is expected to return from injury – a particular boost considering his backup Darren Randolph is also out.

Defensive trio Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna and Ryan Fredericks are also out, joined by Andriy Yarmolenko.

Leeds: Injuries have been a theme for Leeds in 2020/21 so far, though the situation is improving across the board for the Yorkshire side.

Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo could return for Leeds in this one, while Robin Koch, Jamie Shackleton and Ian Poveda are all closing in on comebacks.

West Ham v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (21/20) Draw (13/5) Leeds (5/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Leeds

This one looks like a cracker on paper: West Ham with their steely defence and clinical main man Michail Antonio versus Leeds and their explosive style.

Moyes will call for calm among his players for this one, they’ll happily sit and let Leeds tire before taking too many chances to breach the visitors’ not-impenetrable defence.

The Hammers have so much to play for in 2020/21 and if they’re serious about maintaining a top four charge, they need to win awkward games like this one. They should.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-1 Leeds (17/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.