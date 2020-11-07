David Moyes will be expecting another strong performance after his side were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Liverpool last time out.

Fulham, meanwhile, sit on the edge of the relegation zone having climbed out of the bottom three last weekend with a 2-0 victory over West Brom.

The Cottagers have not won away at West Ham since a 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round triumph back in 2004.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Fulham on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Fulham on TV?

West Ham v Fulham will take place on Saturday 7th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Fulham will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Fulham on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream West Ham v Fulham online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

West Ham v Fulham team news

West Ham: Michail Antonio is the only injury headache for Moyes, with the playmaker potentially missing out due to a thigh problem.

Sebastian Haller got a rare start against Liverpool last weekend but may be hooked for Said Benrahma, while Moyes is likely to adjust to four defenders after playing five at the back against both Manchester City and Liverpool recently.

Fulham: Aboubakar Kamara is suspended for this tie, while Terence Kongolo and Joshua Onomah won’t feature.

Kenny Tete is also ruled out but Neeskens Kebano might pass a late fitness test to make the squad.

Our prediction: West Ham v Fulham

West Ham came through recent games against Liverpool and Manchester City with a point, which is more than they could have realistically hoped for. And now the defensive set-up Moyes deployed in those two outings needs to transform into attack.

The Hammers will hope to blow Fulham away in the first half and need an early goal to dampen the spirits of their opponents.

It’s hard to see how Fulham shut out their hosts over 90 minutes and, while Scott Parker’s men may pinch a goal, West Ham should earn the win eventually.

Our prediction: West Ham 3-1 Fulham

