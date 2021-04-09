What channel is West Brom v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom will have enjoyed the past week as they build up to Monday’s clash with Southampton, having beaten Chelsea 5-2 in their previous outing.

Advertisement

That shock victory has given Sam Allardyce’s men fresh hope of escaping the drop with just eight Premier League fixtures remaining for them this season.

The Baggies started the gameweek eight points off safety but know they can cut into that deficit with a win over Saints here.

Southampton themselves steadied the ship with a 3-2 victory over Burnley last time out – a result that keeps them well clear of the drop zone and, they will hope, safe for this season.

But Saints’ form has been largely poor this spring and West Brom will see this game as an opportunity to put pressure on Fulham, Newcastle and Brighton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is West Brom v Southampton on TV?

West Brom v Southampton will take place on Monday 12th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Southampton will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Sheffield United v Arsenal, which kicks off at 7pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Brom v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Brom v Southampton team news

West Brom: Conor Gallagher is available again after the loanee missed the win over parent club Chelsea, while Allardyce will hope Dara O’Shea recovers in time for Monday.

Branislav Ivanovic came off with an injury just 13 minutes after replacing O’Shea last time out – and the veteran may not feature here.

Southampton: There are no fresh injuries for Ralph Hasenhuttl but Michael Obafemi, Will Smallbone and Oriol Romeu remain out.

The boss could stick with the same XI that beat Burnley in their previous game.

West Brom v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Brom (12/5) Draw (11/5) Southampton (5/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Brom v Southampton

Southampton have by no means been convincing of late yet the 3-2 win over Burnley showed they have rediscovered their backbone.

Yet with West Brom currently in high spirits, don’t be surprised if the hosts win this game. The likes of Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson were electric against Chelsea and Allardyce will demand his men apply the same pressure here.

If West Brom can get the service right to Mbaye Diagne then he will cause Saints all sorts of problems. The Baggies need this win and should get it.

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Southampton (12/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.