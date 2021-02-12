What channel is West Brom v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United can get their Premier League title challenge back up and running with a win over West Brom expected on Sunday.

United have slumped five points off the pace of league leaders Manchester City heading into this weekend of Premier League fixtures.

A late consolation against Everton last weekend saw United draw 3-3 and drop two points in the battle for the championship.

Solskjaer will expect a win here when his troops arrive at The Hawthorns and West Brom appear in no position to stop them.

Boss Sam Allardyce has failed to inspire any confidence in the squad and the Baggies are on a five-game losing streak, with the gap between them and safety widening significantly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Man Utd on TV?

West Brom v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 14th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream West Brom v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

West Brom v Man Utd team news

West Brom: Grady Diangana is the only injury concern for the Baggies and even he will be assessed before this clash to see if he can make the squad.

Allardyce will hope wide men Robert Snodgrass and Karlan Ahearne-Grant can get balls in the box for Mbaye Diagne, who is yet to score since arriving on loan from Galatasaray.

Man Utd: Paul Pogba will miss the tie with a thigh injury, while Phil Jones remains absent. Eric Bailly could be passed fit to make the bench on Sunday.

The absence of Pogba means Fred could keep his place in midfield, although Nemanja Matic may be preferred to play alongside Scott McTominay.

West Brom v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: West Brom v Man Utd

West Brom may take heart from the fact fellow relegation strugglers Sheffield United beat Manchester United last month – but in reality there’s little the Baggies can do to prevent an away win here.

United are in strong form and even the absence of Pogba won’t really cost them at The Hawthorns. The likes of Edinson Cavani and McTominay are performing well and even United’s occasional defensive blips should be too much of an issue.

West Brom will likely try and muscle their way into this game but Bruno Fernandes should orchestrate proceedings with ease. Don’t be surprised to see United a couple of goals up by the break.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-3 Man Utd (17/2 at bet365)

