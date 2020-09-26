Frank Lampard’s men come into the clash having just played Barnsley in the EFL Cup, and changes to the first XI are expected.

The Baggies, meanwhile, have suffered heavy back-to-back defeats in the Premier League so far this season.

And to make matters worse they were dumped out of the EFL Cup to Brentford on penalties in midweek.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Chelsea on TV?

West Brom v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 16th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, but the biggest clash is Liverpool v Arsenal, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Monday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Brom v Chelsea team news

West Brom: Kieran Gibbs is suspended, while Kenneth Zohore is ruled out of the clash with a persistent injury.

Kamil Grosicki could make a return following a back injury and Callum Robinson should keep his place as the lone striker.

Chelsea: Defender Andreas Christensen should return after sitting out the Barnsley game with a suspension, and will likely partner Kurt Zouma in the centre-back positions.

Tammy Abraham will hope to earn a start, while Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are facing late fitness tests.

Our prediction: West Brom v Chelsea

Chelsea were listless against Liverpool last weekend but will be far more comfortable taking the game to newly-promoted West Brom here.

And this is where the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner could really shine.

The Blues should brush aside West Brom with ease and boss Lampard will be hoping to be ahead by the break.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-3 Chelsea

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.