What channel is Watford v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are building momentum going into 2022 as they travel to face Watford in a bid to muscle their way into the top four conversation this week.

Spurs boast two games in hand over rivals Arsenal, who currently sit in fourth, and are only six points behind them after a dramatic uplift in form since Antonio Conte’s arrival.

The Italian boss will be delighted to see Harry Kane click into gear this term and will be determined to see his side challenge at the top of the table before long.

Watford’s situation is a stark contrast. They’re in a dire run of form with five defeats from five and Claudio Ranieri may be feeling uncomfortable given the trigger-happy nature of the owners.

The Hornets are 17th in the table, only kept afloat by the bottom three picking up a combined total of three points collectively in the last four weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Watford v Tottenham?

Watford v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 1st January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Liverpool live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Watford v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Watford v Tottenham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Watford v Tottenham team news

Watford predicted XI: Bachmann; Kucka, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina; Dennis, Pedro, Sissoko, Louza, Sema; King

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Lucas

Watford v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Watford v Tottenham

Tottenham could find themselves in a battle for third place in a matter of weeks if their form continues to roll into 2022.

Conte has injected confidence back into his inherited squad and with Kane fit and firing at the front, there are very few teams who will be able to stop them.

Our prediction: Watford 1-3 Tottenham (14/1 at bet365)

