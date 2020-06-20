Leicester beat Watford 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in December and have rarely been threatened by the Vicarage Road club.

With 27 points up for grabs between now and the end of the season, Watford know they need a fast start to the return if they are to pull away from the drop zone.

With no home crowd for support, boss Nigel Pearson will have to hope he can inspire his men to at least a point in this tricky encounter for the hosts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Leicester game on TV and online.

When is Watford v Leicester on TV?

Watford v Leicester will take place on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm – the match will be the first of four games on Saturday and precedes Brighton v Arsenal at 3pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Watford v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watford v Leicester team news

Watford: Many teams have benefitted from the three-month coronavirus break to lead players back to fitness, but Watford still have major issues. Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat are out, while Adam Masina, Roberto Pereyra and Craig Cathcart have all had issues recently.

The good news for the Hornets is that Danny Welbeck is back to full fitness after a stop-start campaign and his goals could be crucial in the season run-in.

Leicester: Rodgers has a near-fully fit squad to choose from ahead of Saturday’s trip.

Danny Amartey and Ricardo Pereira are still out, while Ayoze Perez may miss this clash due to a muscle problem. Expect Jamie Vardy to be full of running on this first game back in action.

Our prediction: Watford v Leicester

Had Leicester not won the title in 2016 we’d be lauding them for a sublime season this term. As it is, the fact the Foxes sit third in the Premier League has attracted far less adulation than they have deserved.

Rodgers’ men controlled the action when these sides met in December and we may well see a repeat performance.

Watford’s injury issues are a concern and their ‘home advantage’ barely counts for anything here. Expect the Foxes to come out fast in this early kick-off.

Our prediction: Watford 0-2 Leicester

Watford v Leicester odds

