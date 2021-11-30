What channel is Watford v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea continue their title bid with a trip to face Watford during the upcoming round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

The Blues are just one point ahead of Manchester City going into the midweek games after being held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United on Super Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel is close to being able to call upon fit-again Romelu Lukaku from the start of games and will hope the Belgian striker can add fresh impetus into his strikeforce.

Watford remain an entertaining, enjoyable, eclectic team for the neutral to watch. They’ve found the net 18 times this term yet only Norwich and Newcastle have conceded more goals than them.

Claudio Ranieri has overseen a 4-1 win over Manchester United and 4-2 defeat to Leicester to sum up their range at the moment. This one could go in any direction.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Watford v Chelsea?

Watford v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Chelsea will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Watford v Chelsea on Thursday evening.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to live stream Watford v Chelsea online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Watford v Chelsea on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Watford v Chelsea team news

Watford predicted XI: Bachmann; Femenia, Cathcart, Kabasele, Rose; Hernandez, Cleverley, Sissoko, Tufan, King; Pedro

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Barkley, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Watford v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Watford (8/1) Draw (17/4) Chelsea (1/3)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Watford v Chelsea

Chelsea look like the most settled unit in the Premier League right now, but the return of Lukaku is a welcome one.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have not seized chances to impress during the Belgian’s absence. Others have stepped up to distribute the goalscoring pressure throughout the team, but a focal point up top will no doubt improve the Blues further.

You simply don’t know what you’re going to get from Watford in 2021/22 other than ‘drama’. They could find the net here, but expect the Blues’ quality to see them through it.

Our prediction: Watford 1-2 Chelsea (9/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.