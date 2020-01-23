Jurgen Klopp’s men are 13 points clear at the top with two games in hand over Manchester City.

However, Wolves will provide a stern test on their home soil.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are sixth in the table and, given Chelsea and Manchester United’s woeful inconsistency problems, could have their eyes fixed on landing a shock Champions League place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020.

What channel is Wolves v Liverpool?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Wolves v Liverpool

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Predicting anything other than a Liverpool win would be foolish given the sheer relentless nature of their form.

They have proven their worth against every type of opponent, lining up with every type of gameplan.

Wolves may be the team to break the Reds’ run of clean sheets with the pace and power of Adama Traore set to give the full backs a tougher time than most wingers, but still expect Liverpool to triumph.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool