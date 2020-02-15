They kicked off their outrageous 2019/20 campaign with a 4-1 rout of Norwich at Anfield, giving the world an ominous sign of things to come.

Norwich have already shocked Manchester City on home soil this season but Liverpool are a very different proposition to Pep Guardiola's unsettled side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Norwich v Liverpool?

Norwich v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 15th February 2020.

What channel is Norwich v Liverpool?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Liverpool

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Liverpool.

Prediction: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool