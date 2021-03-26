What channel is Wales v Mexico international friendly match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales will look to bolster their preparations for next week’s World Cup qualifier with Czech Republic at the weekend by staging an international friendly against Mexico.

These sides last met three years ago during a friendly game in the USA, where they played out a fairly tepid 0-0 draw in Pasadena.

Wales have never beaten Mexico in four attempts, with their first encounter a 1-1 draw at the 1958 World Cup.

Wales come into this game having played Belgium in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday night.

And Mexico themselves will use this clash in Cardiff to prepare for another friendly later in the international break against Costa Rica.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Mexico on TV and online.

When is Wales v Mexico on TV?

Wales v Mexico will take place on Saturday 27th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Mexico will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including Wales v Czech Republic, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Wales v Mexico on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:55pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

The game is also available to watch live on S4C.

How to live stream Wales v Mexico online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Wales v Mexico team news

Wales: Joe Allen may not be risked for this game after coming off injured against Belgium in midweek, while Saturday will likely be a chance for fringe players to show their worth.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Daniel James are expected to drop to the bench. Chris Gunter should make his 100th appearance for his country.

Mexico: Napoli’s Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona of Porto will likely lead the line for Mexico, while Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Diego Lainez (Betis) and Edson Alvarez (Ajax) offer plenty of quality in midfield.

Defenders Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Jorge Sanchez and Luis Romo could well start in the back line again after featuring in the 2-0 win over Japan back in November.

Wales v Mexico odds

Our prediction: Wales v Mexico

This Mexico side arrives in Cardiff packed with talent and they are the sort of opponent interim Wales manager Robert Page will be delighted to face, as he prepares the troops for their upcoming European Championships group games.

Mexico will threaten through the likes of Lozano and Herrera, and it will be down to the Welsh midfield to stay compact when not in possession.

Page is likely to rest some players – what with the Czech Republic game coming up – but don’t be surprised if he sticks with a number of first-choice stars in order to test things out properly in this friendly.

Our prediction: Wales 1-2 Mexico (8/1 at bet365)

