International matches are being scheduled over a full six days, meaning fans can watch Nations League fixtures every night until Wednesday.

Sunday sees Wales seek to kick on from their game with Finland and pitch an early claim to win their group.

But Bulgaria will be no pushovers as they travel to Cardiff having hosted Ireland on Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Bulgaria game on TV and online.

When is Wales v Bulgaria on TV?

Wales v Bulgaria will take place on Sunday 6th September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Bulgaria will kick off at 2pm – the match will precede Republic of Ireland v Finland at 5pm, with a total of 10 Nations League ties taking place on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wales v Bulgaria on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 1:30pm and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Wales v Bulgaria online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wales v Bulgaria team news

Wales: TBC

Bulgaria: TBC

Our prediction: Wales v Bulgaria

Bulgaria produced a stern effort against Republic of Ireland in their first match of the break, and came within a minute of triumphing.

Elsewhere, Gareth Bale looked off the pace for Wales, his lack of game time for club or country in recent months clearly appearing to catch up with him.

Wales have a range of talents capable of scoring against this Bulgarian outfit, but without Bale at full tilt, they may lack the killer edge to finish the game off.

Our prediction: Wales 1-1 Bulgaria

