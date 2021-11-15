What channel is Wales v Belgium World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales are so near yet so far from Qatar 2022 as they head into the last of their World Cup qualifiers on TV this week.

Robert Page’s men did as much as they could in a 5-1 win against Belarus at the weekend to ensure their goal difference was stocked up going into their clash with Belgium, but will it prove to be enough?

If the Czech Republic fail to beat Estonia, Wales v Belgium becomes a dead rubber. Wales would guarantee a play-off place regardless of their own result. If Wales draw or win against Belgium, they would also book a play-off spot.

If Czech Republic beat Estonia and Belgium beat Wales 1-0 each, both the Czechs and the Welsh would be level on points, goal difference, goals scored and goals against.

Essentially, while Wales look cosy right now, the odds are actually stacked against them due to them effectively needing a result against Belgium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Belgium on TV and online.

When is Wales v Belgium on TV?

Wales v Belgium will take place on Tuesday 16th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Belgium will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Belgium on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

You can also tune in to Welsh-language channel S4C for live coverage.

How to live stream Wales v Belgium online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wales v Belgium team news

Wales predicted XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; C Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, Wilson; James, Bale

Belgium predicted XI: Courtois; Castagne, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, T Hazard; Mertens, Benteke, Carrasco

Wales v Belgium odds

Our prediction: Wales v Belgium

The only certainty is that it’s going to be a fraught night in Cardiff, that’s for sure.

If Page’s message to his men against Belarus was to attack, attack, attack, his rallying cry for this one will be stay back, back, back.

Wales need to defend with everything they have, put their bodies on the line and keep their concentration for 90 minutes to stand a chance of holding out.

Without Romelu Lukaku, Belgium lack a dusting of elite class going forward but still boast an array of midfield superstars who can dominate games at will. They should pick up a win, and Wales will be left in an agonising lurch to hear news from Prague.

Our prediction: Wales 0-2 Belgium (10/1 at bet365).

