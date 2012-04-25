2-1 down from the first leg, United knew they needed a strong performance against the Italians - and they got it. Doubles from Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Carrick, plus goals from Alan Smith, Wayne Rooney and Patrice Evra saw the Reds through to the semis in style...

Inter Milan 1-5 Arsenal - 2003 group stage (San Siro, Milan)

Needing a win against Inter to stay in the competition, a Thierry Henry-inspired Arsenal overcame injuries, the spectre of a 3-0 drubbing in the home leg and the fact that no English team had ever beaten the Italians at the San Siro to administer the biggest home defeat in Inter’s history...

Bayern Munich 1-2 Manchester United - 1999 final (Camp Nou, Barcelona)

Six minutes into the match, Mario Basler tucked away a free kick to put the German champions 1-0 up against United. They maintained that lead until the 90th minute, when goals by Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Soskjaer turned looming defeat into victory, making it a treble-winning season for United...

Newcastle United 3-2 Barcelona - 1997 group stage (St James’ Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne)

Not known for momentous nights in Europe, Newcastle’s first foray into the Champions League is still their most memorable. If theirs was the “group of death” that year then Barcelona were wearing a black cowl and carrying a scythe, which must make Colombian forward Faustino Asprilla an angel of mercy - his stunning hat-trick won Newcastle the game...