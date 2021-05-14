What channel is Tottenham v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham’s quest to secure European football for next season rumbles on to another game this Sunday as Wolves arrive in north London looking to frustrate stand-in boss Ryan Mason.

Spurs lost 3-1 to Leeds last weekend and have both Liverpool and West Ham in front of them. Right now the club are set to compete in the newly-formed Europa Conference League next season.

Wolves earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Spurs at Molineux earlier in the campaign and come into this game having lost just one of their last five Premier League fixtures.

Victory here would lift Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops further towards mid-table, although whether they can secure a top-half finish to the season remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, while Spurs will be favourites to win this clash there is no doubting Sunday’s encounter will be a closely-contested affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Wolves on TV?

Tottenham v Wolves will take place on Sunday 16th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Wolves will kick off at 2:05pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Brom v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Wolves team news

Tottenham: Ben Davies remains the only injury absentee for Mason, who could nevertheless look to shake up his XI following last weekend’s loss at Elland Road.

Sunday could see Erik Lamela start, while Steve Bergwijn and Lucas Moura will be hopeful of getting the nod. Giovani Lo Celso may be switched out of midfield.

Wolves: Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Pedro Neto and Fernando Marcal are all out fo this clash.

However, Nuno may be able to draft Owen Otasowie and Willy Boly into the squad following injuries, although neither man is likely to start on Sunday.

Tottenham v Wolves odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Wolves

Despite their attacking quartet of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli, Spurs have at times found it difficult to blow supposed lesser teams away this season.

Mason has struggled to find a midfield balance he is happy with and that was exploited by Leeds. In Wolves, they are coming up against a side that knows how to effectively defend in packs.

There’s nothing riding on this for the visitors but they will still want to claim a victory in the capital, and so will take the game to Spurs. This could be an entertaining fixture and don’t be surprised if it finishes even.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Wolves (20/1 at bet365)

