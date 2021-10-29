What channel is Tottenham v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United is a big game for all involved – but particularly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is under severe scrutiny following United’s humiliating 5-0 loss to rivals Liverpool.

Advertisement

With Nuno Espirito Santo under fire also, the match certainly looks like it could be one of the more game-changing fixtures of the Premier League TV schedule, with potential repercussions both on and off the pitch.

United’s loss comes after the club experienced a very rough patch in the Premier League, picking up only a single point from their last four matches.

Spurs at least have reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, but have struggled in other tournaments with two back-to-back losses against Vitesse Arnhem and West Ham.

The stakes are truly high then in this clash of the former titans, with Manchester United in particular in need of a win more than ever.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Tottenham v Man Utd?

Tottenham v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 30th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Leicester v Arsenal at 12:30pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Man Utd team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Reguilon, Dier, Romero, Royal; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Heung-Min, Ndombele, Moura; Kane

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Cavani, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Tottenham v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (15/8) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (11/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Man Utd

Both sides will be under pressure to perform – and although Tottenham have received a morale boost from their Carabao Cup win against Burnley, United will surely be determined to show a strong front following their Liverpool defeat.

It goes without saying that United performed poorly in their last few games, but Spurs will still need to up their attack if they want to walk away victorious.

Expect a fairly evenly matched draw, an anticlimactic result for both the teams and the managers.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd (13/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.