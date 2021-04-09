What channel is Tottenham v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to take a giant step towards securing Champions League football for next season when they arrive at Tottenham Stadium on Sunday – but will be wary of the last time these sides met.

Spurs beat United 6-1 on Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford back in October, a result that, at the time, suggested Tottenham would be genuine title contenders.

But an inability to see off lesser opposition – such as the 2-2 draw with Newcastle last week – means Tottenham are way off even the top-four pace with just eight Premier League fixtures remaining.

Spurs certainly can finish in the Champions League spots this term but they started the weekend behind West Ham and Chelsea, and level on points with Liverpool.

Mourinho would dearly love to do the double over United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is a different beast to the one that was hammered at Old Trafford last autumn. Don’t be surprised if this is a much tighter affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man Utd on TV?

Tottenham v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 11th April 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Sheffield United v Arsenal, which kicks off at 7pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Man Utd team news

Tottenham: No Europa League football means Spurs were able to rest all week and Mourinho could welcome Toby Alderweireld and Serge Aurier into his side following injuries.

Son Heung-min started on the bench last time out but should come back into the XI, but this game is still a fortnight too early for Ben Davies to recover from injury.

Man Utd: Eric Bailly will miss out after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, with Anthony Martial also sidelined through injury.

Otherwise, it’s a rosy picture for United on the fitness front. Solskjaer’s biggest decision remains in the goalkeeping department though Dean Henderson is expected to keep his place ahead of David De Gea.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Man Utd

Sours will fancy their chances against United, especially with Mourinho welcoming his former team to north London. But the Portuguese is likely to set out with his typical conservative manner in the hope of frustrating the Red Devils here.

How United cope with this is likely to determine which way the game goes. If Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba can control the midfield and service the forwards, then United should do well here.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane up against Harry Maguire could be a serious battle of supremacy. There may not be many goals in this and avoiding defeat could suit both sides.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd (6/1 at bet365)

