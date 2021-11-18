What channel is Tottenham v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham continue life under their new boss with the visit of Leeds to round off the Premier League TV schedule this weekend.

Spurs have failed to score in their last three top flight outings but Harry Kane enjoyed a particularly fruitful international break as he found the net seven times in 126 minutes against Albania and San Marino.

Quite simply, Spurs’ season lives and dies with him. Antonio Conte will be desperate to rekindle the partnership between Kane and Son Heung-Min as soon as possible.

Leeds continue to languish in 15th, but signs are pointing upwards for Marcelo Bielsa’s boys with just one defeat in five Premier League games.

Raphinha has stepped up his game to drag Leeds into the points in recent weeks, and Bielsa will hope his men have turned a corner and can finally start looking up the table rather than nervously over their shoulders.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Leeds?

Tottenham v Leeds will take place on Sunday 21st November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Leeds will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Leeds on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Leeds team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, James; Harrison.

Tottenham v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Leeds

Conte’s Spurs revolution will take time. Don’t expect all-out attacking brilliance or robust, airtight defensive work just yet, but expect small steps of improvement.

As mentioned, Kane must return to his club with vigour and verve in a bid to ignite his domestic form. If he gets into the groove, others around him will up their game. He must lead from the front.

Leeds are improving, but they’re not back to their best yet. They lack a clinical edge, and that’s what Spurs need to find from their strikeforce.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Leeds (15/2 at bet365)

