Meanwhile, manager Jose Mourinho must balance Tottenham’s opening Premier League fixtures with a Europa League qualifying campaign this September.

And they face an awkward opponent in Everton on Sunday.

The Toffees mean business this season after snapping up four new players and boss Carlo Ancelotti will be seeking a win from his trip to the capital.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Everton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Everton on TV?

Tottenham v Everton will take place on Sunday 13th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Everton will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Brom v Leicester City, which precedes this clash on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Everton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v Everton team news

Tottenham: There are no fresh injuries for Spurs but Mourinho has to contend with players coming back from the international break.

Harry Kane could be jaded, so Son Heung-min and Dele Alli may both play 90 minutes here. Harry Winks may also feature.

Everton: Yerry Mina should be fit for the weekend, while Mason Holgate and Andre Gomes are being assessed after picking up injuries on international duty.

James Rodriguez could be thrown straight into the XI, while Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin may make up the Toffees attack.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Everton

Everton look dangerous going forward but questions still need to be answered over their defensive capabilities.

And with Tottenham boasting a stinging attack, this game could go back and forth.

Don’t be surprised if we see some tired legs towards the end. Both teams should score but a draw seems likely.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Everton

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.