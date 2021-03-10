What channel is Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will welcome Dinamo Zagreb to north London on Thursday, with expectations high that they can claim a strong first-leg lead in this Europa League last-16 encounter.

Spurs have hit their groove of late, with four wins on the bounce and have conceded just once during that period.

Thursday’s encounter could be one of the Europa League fixtures that witnesses the most goals in this stage of the competition, with the likes of Gareth Bale and Harry Kane on fire right now.

And while those two standout players may not start here – with Jose Mourinho expected to rotate his XI – there is no doubt Spurs will deploy a dangerous offensive threat.

Zagreb themselves are on an eight-game winning streak and cannot be discounted after keeping clean sheets in seven of those victories.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb on TV?

Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb will take place on Thursday 11th March 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this Thursday including Manchester United v AC Milan, which kicks off at 5:55pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb online

Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb team news

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso and Serge Aurier could both potentially feature here, but are unlikely to be risked as the pair recover from injury setbacks.

Mourinho could start Carlos Vinicius up front, with Dele Alli and Erik Lamela off the main man. Kane and Bale will likely wait on the bench in case they are needed.

Dinamo Zagreb: Sadegh Moharrami will miss this clash for Zagreb, but Bartol Franjic returns from a suspension.

Bruno Petkovic is expected to lead the line for the visitors.

Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Dinamo Zagreb

Spurs’ attacking unit is on fire right now and Mourinho has plenty of options to choose from even in his reserves – so we can expect a forward-thinking team to start off in north London.

However, the hosts need to be wary of Zagreb’s own offensive capabilities. After all, they scored three goals in Krasnodar on their previous Europa League excursion.

Spurs should win this tie but not without some complications. Zagreb may well grab an important away goal to take back to Croatia.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb (10/1 at bet365)

