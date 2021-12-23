What channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham hope to continue their rich vein of form under Antonio Conte when they face Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

Spurs drew 2-2 with Liverpool in a hectic encounter with Liverpool at the weekend and have now gone five games undefeated in the Premier League, with three victories in that time.

Conte will be delighted with his men’s early efforts under his stewardship and will have been relieved to see Harry Kane bag his first home league goal of the season on Sunday.

Crystal Palace have shown plenty of promise in 2021/22 and have recently ended a shaky patch of form with four points against Everton and Southampton.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira will be determined to make an impact on his first visit to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where he is set for a hostile reception.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Crystal Palace?

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 26th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Newcastle v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Tottenham v Crystal Palace online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Reguilon; Kane, Son

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Butland; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Tottenham v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (4/6) Draw (3/1) Crystal Palace (4/1)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Spurs are rolling along nicely right now with Conte having the desired effect in the hot-seat.

Victory here could launch Tottenham up to fifth in the table and could ignite a battle with rivals Arsenal for an unlikely place in the top four, with several games in hand too.

Kane’s strike against Liverpool could open the floodgates as far as he is concerned, and that should cause more than a few worries for Vieira.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Crystal Palace (8/1 at bet365)

