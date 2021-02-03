What channel is Tottenham v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are on the ropes as they prepare to face Chelsea in a fiery encounter during this round of midweek Premier League fixtures.

Spurs have won just one of their last four, with two consecutive defeats in the last week – an understandable, if disappointing, one against Liverpool and a dire 1-0 defeat to relegation-battling Brighton at the weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s men have slid to sixth and could be overtaken by his former team should Chelsea triumph in this one.

New boss Thomas Tuchel has taken the reins at Stamford Bridge and followed up a snooze-fest debut encounter against Wolves with a solid 2-0 win against Burnley at the weekend.

All eyes will be on Tuchel’s team selection and formation following a number of eyebrow-raising calls to kick-start his era at the Bridge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Chelsea on TV?

Tottenham v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 4th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Everton.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Chelsea team news

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Harry Kane and Dele Alli remain absent through injury.

Tanguy Ndombele picked up a knock at the weekend but could still feature here, while Gareth Bale is not expected to start following another muted display against Brighton.

Chelsea: Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to remain in the starting XI after making a strong impression on Tuchel in his opening performances.

Tuchel has a fully-fit squad to choose from with a big call to be made over Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell at left-back as well as whether to bring Hakim Ziyech and fit-again N’Golo Kante back into the side.

Tottenham v Chelsea odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (5/2) Draw (12/5) Chelsea (11/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Chelsea

Spurs are wavering right now. Mourinho will be seething with his team’s result against Brighton but whether that translates into a backlash performance or an escalation of dread this week remains to be seen.

Spurs aren’t suddenly an appalling team, but the absence of Kane, Reguilon and potentially Ndombele would see them in poor shape for this one.

Tuchel’s Chelsea aren’t a completely known force just yet, they were very poor during his opening game but much-improved against Wolves. Spurs will defend deep here and hope for a sprinkle of magic from Son Heung-Min to claim a point.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (6/1 at bet365)

