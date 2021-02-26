What channel is Tottenham v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are gearing up for a crucial period of must-win Premier League fixtures as they struggle to keep pace with the elite teams in the top half of the table.

Spurs host Burnley knowing that they could slide into the bottom half by the end of the weekend, an unthinkable proposition for Jose Mourinho and his squad.

Harry Kane has returned to fitness, though Son Heung Min is struggling for form, but the steady re-emergence of Gareth Bale is cause for optimism.

The Welsh winger has been disappointing in 2020/21 so far, but two goals and two assists in his last three games across all competitions suggest he could be turning the ship around.

Burnley are unbeaten in four top flight games and know that a victory would take them across the 30-point threshold with a number of games to play.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Burnley on TV?

Tottenham v Burnley will take place on Sunday 28th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Burnley will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Burnley team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bale, Lamela, Son, Kane

Burnley predicted XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Vydra, Rodriguez

Tottenham v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Burnley

Bale’s gradual comeback, plus a sparkling strike from Dele Alli in the Europa League, offer some positive signs for Spurs, while Erik Lamela’s form is also not going unnoticed.

If the attacking forces are let off the leash, they could wreak havoc on teams in the Premier League.

Mourinho will be reluctant to release the handbrake, but surely the quality of Spurs’ XI should shine through in the coming games to clamber up the league.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Burnley (7/1 at bet365)

