What channel is Tottenham v Brentford Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will have gone almost two weeks since their last top flight outing when Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video kick off this week.

Spurs’ away clash with Burnley was called off due to snow at the weekend, meaning Antonio Conte’s men will have gone 11 days since Premier League action and a week since their humiliating defeat to Mura in the Europa Conference League.

Conte will be desperate to get his men back out on the pitch in a bid to ignite their season and, in particular, ignite the once stunning partnership between Son Heung Min and Harry Kane.

Brentford have recently stemmed a tide of bad results that threatened to entirely wipe out their brilliant start to Premier League life.

Ivan Toney has found the net in his last two games to record a draw against his former team Newcastle and a victory over Everton. Brentford sit 12th and won’t fear the short trip to north London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Brentford?

Tottenham v Brentford will take place on Thursday 2nd December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Tottenham v Brentford online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brentford on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Tottenham v Brentford team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Brentford predicted XI: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbuemo, Toney

Tottenham v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (3/5) Draw (16/5) Brentford (17/4)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Brentford

Conte clearly needs time, potentially more time than any of us expected following that dreadful defeat to Mura.

He must simply flush all memories of that one out of his players’ heads as they gear up for an eventual return to Premier League action.

A proper break, without any football whatsoever, may have been a blessing in disguise for the likes of Kane to take a breather and prepare to go again. Once again, Spurs’ hopes rest on him.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Brentford (8/1 at bet365)

