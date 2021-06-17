What channel is Sweden v Slovakia Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Slovakia will look to make it two wins from two when they face Sweden in their second match of Euro 2020.

The Euro 2020 fixtures are well under way and few would have thought Slovakia would be top of Group E after the opening round of matches.

Slovakia recorded a 2-1 win against 10-man Poland as Milan Skriniar scored the winning goal and the country ranked 36th in the world kept Robert Lewandowski at bay.

Sweden had their own tough task keeping Spain‘s talented front line quiet in their opening match, earning a point in a hard fought 0-0 draw.

Sweden will take confidence from their draw with the 2010 World Cup champions and victory against Slovakia would put them in the driving seat ahead of the final round of group fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sweden v Slovakia on TV and online.

When is Sweden v Slovakia on TV?

Sweden v Slovakia will take place on Friday 18th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Sweden v Slovakia will kick off at 2pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Sweden v Slovakia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:45pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Sweden v Slovakia online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sweden v Slovakia team news

Sweden: Janne Andersson is likely to stick with the 4-4-2 formation that held Spain to a draw in their opening match.

Alexander Isak and Marcus Berg both led the line up top and the latter will hope he won’t be rueing any missed chances this time around.

Slovakia: Striker Ivan Schranz missed Slovakia’s opener with a thigh injury and it remains to be seen if he’s fit for Sweden.

Stefan Tarkovic used all five substitutes against Poland, suggesting he’s open to making changes to his starting XI for this one if those that came on impressed.

Sweden v Slovakia odds

Our prediction: Sweden v Slovakia

Sweden striker Berg suffered online abuse following an easy chance he missed against Spain and he’ll be keen to silence his critics this time around alongside the exciting young talent of Isak.

Slovakia’s win over Poland was unexpected, as was Sweden’s draw with Spain, but you have to fancy the Swedes to build on that opening draw with maximum points here.

Sweden had just 14 per cent possession against Spain and, with a lot more expected against Slovakia, they should create plenty of chances.

Our prediction: Sweden 2-1 Slovakia (9/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

