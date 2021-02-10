What channel is Swansea v Man City FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City take on Swansea in one of the biggest mismatches of the FA Cup fixtures on TV this week.

City are domestic trophy titans, having won five of the last seven League Cup trophies, though only one FA Cup has accompanied them in that time.

Pep Guardiola will be eyeing up a remarkable quadruple this season, having booked a place in the Carabao Cup final, with a continuing presence in the Champions League and FA Cup, and a commanding position in the Premier League table.

Swansea are one of four Championship sides left in the running and are currently enjoying strong form in the second tier.

The Swans sit third in the table, just two points off top spot, but can they stem the inevitable tide that City will provide?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea v Man City on TV and online.

When is Swansea v Man City on TV?

Swansea v Man City will take place on Wednesday 10th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Swansea v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this week including Everton v Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Swansea v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Swansea v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Swansea v Man City team news

Swansea predicted XI: Woodman, Naughton, Cabango, Guehi, Roberts, Hourihane, Grimes, Manning, Dhanda, Lowe, Ayew

Man City predicted XI: Steffen, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Silva, Fernandinho, Doyle, Torres, Jesus, Sterling

Swansea v Man City odds

bet365 odds: Swansea (14/1) Draw (11/2) Man City (1/5)*

Our prediction: Swansea v Man City

How do you stop Manchester City Football Club? Really, how?

Guardiola’s men were off the pace last season, but have returned in potentially stronger form than ever before, even without Aguero and De Bruyne for large spells.

Swansea are a well-built unit and would be a challenge for many Premier League teams, but City are a class above the rest of the nation right now. This is only going one way.

Our prediction: Swansea 0-3 Man City (6/1 at bet365)

