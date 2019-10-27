Swansea will hope for a similar result this time around though their bright start has subsided as they endure a tough run of form.

The Swans have won just one of their last seven matches in the Championship, though Cardiff’s form is equally unimpressive lately.

The Bluebirds have won two of their last ten games in all competitions with more than half of those matches ending in draws.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Swansea v Cardiff game on TV and online.

What time is Swansea v Cardiff?

Swansea v Cardiff will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 27th October 2019.

How to watch Swansea v Cardiff on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side is going into this one sitting comfortably.

Swansea’s 3-0 home defeat to Brentford during the midweek games will have provided a shock to the system and now it’s all about how they react.

Neil Warnock was left furious with his side’s ‘charitable’ defending during their 2-2 draw with Millwall and will demand an immediate improvement.

Cardiff had flashes of pulling themselves together in that match, so they could test Swansea, but can either side land a sucker-punch?

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Cardiff