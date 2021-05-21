What channel is Swansea v Barnsley Championship play-off semi-final match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Swansea hold a narrow lead over Barnsley going into the home leg of their Championship play-off semi-final clash with Barnsley.

The Swans defeated the Tykes thanks to a strike from long-serving striker Andre Ayew in the first half, though there was little to separate the two sides at Oakwell.

They will now clash in south Wales in order to nail down a place in the Championship play-off final next weekend, with neither side appearing to be a clear favourite.

Thousands of fans will return to the Liberty Stadium as Steve Cooper’s men bid for a return to the Premier League after three seasons away from the top flight.

Barnsley narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship last season but have produced terrific form under lockdown conditions and find themselves in a position they wouldn’t have expected to at the start of 2020/21.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea v Barnsley on TV and online.

When is Swansea v Barnsley on TV?

Swansea v Barnsley will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Swansea v Barnsley will kick off at 6:30pm.

The game takes place after Brentford v Bournemouth in the other Championship play-off semi-final.

What TV channel is Swansea v Barnsley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 6pm.

How to live stream Swansea v Barnsley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Swansea v Barnsley team news

Swansea predicted XI: Woodman, Naughton, Cabango, Guehi, Bidwell, Hourihane, Grimes, Fulton, Ayew, Cullen, Lowe.

Barnsley predicted XI: Collins, Andersen, Helik, Sollbauer, Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Styles, Morris, Dike, Woodrow.

Swansea v Barnsley odds

Our prediction: Swansea v Barnsley

Swansea’s stern defence will be required to dig deep in this one as Barnsley will hope to attack from the outset to level the tie quickly.

However, if Cooper’s men can find the net first, it would leave Barnsley with a mountain of work to get through.

This finely-poised affair will require one team to play brave, bold football to land what could be a crucial first goal. Don’t expect either side to run away with it though.

Our prediction: Swansea 1-1 Barnsley (5/1 at bet365)

