What time is Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday?

Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Michael O'Neill is struggling to turn the ship around at Stoke while Sheffield Wednesday have super-charged their season with a dash to third thanks to Steven Fletcher's strikes.

Prediction: Stoke 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday