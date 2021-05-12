What channel is Southampton v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton will seek to leapfrog Crystal Palace into 13th spot in the Premier League table with a win over relegated Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Saints reached 40 points with three Premier League fixtures to spare last time out, thanks to an emphatic 3-1 victory over Palace, which also ended a five-game winless streak.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hasn’t managed to string back-to-back league victories together since December – but Saints are heavy favourites to win this clash on the south coast.

Fulham, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for life in the Championship yet again and boss Scott Parker may use the final few fixtures of this season to experiment with his troops.

Don’t be surprised if a few youngsters are added to the Cottagers’ line-up, as thoughts turn towards what could be a busy summer for the boss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Fulham on TV and online.

Follow us on Twitter: @RadioTimesSport

When is Southampton v Fulham on TV?

Southampton v Fulham will take place on Saturday 15th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Leicester in the FA Cup final, which kicks off at 5:15pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Southampton v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Fulham team news

Southampton: Oriol Romeu may return from a broken ankle before the end of the season, but Saturday is too soon for the midfielder.

Hasenhuttl is also without Will Smallbone and Ryan Bertrand, although Jan Bednarek could be passed fit following a leg injury.

Fulham: Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney will be assessed before kick off with the hope that both can feature in some form on Saturday.

However, Parker remains without Terence Kongolo, who suffered a knee injury last month.

Southampton v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (1/1) Draw (12/5) Fulham (11/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Southampton v Fulham

Saints shouldn’t fear Fulham too much on Saturday and this game is expected to go the way of the hosts.

Hasenhuttl will have one eye on next season and, like Parker, may choose to experiment somewhat with his starting XI to give younger squad members a chance to shine.

Don’t be surprised if this is a fairly loose game, with plenty of goal scoring chances. Southampton should be in control for the majority, though, and take the win.

Our prediction: Southampton 3-1 Fulham (18/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.