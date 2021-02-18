What channel is Southampton v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea have enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Thomas Tuchel and could make it six wins on the bounce when they travel to Southampton to Saturday.

Tuchel’s men are undefeated since the boss replaced Frank Lampard last month and have won their last four Premier League fixtures, as well as advancing in the FA Cup.

The 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday was very much back to basics for the Blues and finally relieved Timo Werner of his goal drought.

Hosts Saints, meanwhile, are enduring the worst current form of any Premier League side. They have lost five league games on the bounce – including the 9-0 humbling at Manchester United.

Conceding has been an issue of late for the south coast side and boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be desperate to shore up the back line for Chelsea’s visit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Chelsea on TV?

Southampton v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 20th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Everton, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Southampton v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Southampton v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Chelsea team news

Southampton: Alexandre Jankewitz is available again following suspension, but Theo Walcott and Michael Obafemi are out.

There is a slender chance Ibrahima Diallo could feature, while Hasenhuttl is expected to be without Kyle Walker-Peters and Will Smallbone.

Chelsea: Tuchel could have both Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva back from injuries by Saturday, although the boss may decide not to risk either player.

Tammy Abraham will likely miss the game with an ankle problem, so Olivier Giroud should start up front with Mason Mount and Werner off the central striker.

Southampton v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Chelsea

Chelsea have hit the cruise control button of late and seem to be gliding through games with the same ease as they did earlier in the season – but this time with a new manager at the helm.

Saints’ defence is all over the place right now, and Chelsea will exploit this. Werner will want to add to his rekindled goals tally, while Giroud is an ever-present threat.

Chelsea will arrive at St Mary’s with an intent to control this game from the off. They drew 3-3 with Southampton earlier in the campaign but Tuchel won’t allow that sort of laxity to affect his side here.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-3 Chelsea (14/1 at bet365)

