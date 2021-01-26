What channel is Southampton v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton take on Arsenal in a spicy Premier League clash live in front of the BT Sport cameras at St Mary’s tonight.

Despite a terrific start for the Saints and woeful opening spell for the Gunners, the teams’ fortunes have flipped in recent weeks and they are now separated by just two points.

Arsenal have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten streak in their recent Premier League fixtures and haven’t conceded in their last four.

However, Southampton may have the bit between their teeth for this one after defeating Arsenal in the FA Cup last time out at the weekend.

Boss Ralph Hassenhuttl’s team talk will be simple for this one: do it again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Arsenal on TV?

Southampton v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 26th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Arsenal will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Southampton v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 8pm

How to live stream Southampton v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Arsenal team news

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy, Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Vokins, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Walcott, Adams, Ings.

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Our prediction: Southampton v Arsenal

Both teams will believe they can win this one; they will see an opportunity to claw their way back into the brewing European dogfight.

Arsenal, who will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to personal reasons, are likely to field a spritely, young line-up including Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli, and that will please many fans.

On the other hand, Danny Ings is back in the fold for Southampton and is likely to be the man to lead the Saints back up the table. Expect a close, entertaining affair.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

