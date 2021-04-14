What channel is Slavia Prague v Arsenal Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal face a tricky task in second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash this week, when they travel to Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague.

The Gunners drew 1-1 in the reverse meeting last week, with a late Tomáš Holeš goal ensuring Slavia avoided defeat away to a third British side this season.

The winner of this encounter will face either Villarreal or Dinamo Zagreb in the next round of Europa League fixtures, meaning the Gunners could come up against former boss Unai Emery in the semi-finals.

The hosts warmed up for this one by beating local rivals Sparta Prague at the weekend, extending their lead at the summit of the Czech top flight to 17 points.

As for Arsenal, they beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Sunday in a very one-sided contest, with Alexandre Lacazette (2) and Gabriel Martinelli among the goals.

When is Slavia Prague v Arsenal on TV?

Slavia Prague v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 15th April 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Slavia Prague v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are four Europa League games taking place this gameweek including Man United v Granada, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Slavia Prague v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Slavia Prague v Arsenal online

Slavia Prague v Arsenal team news

Slavia Prague: Goalkeeper Ondřej Kolář was injured badly, fracturing his skull, when the Czechs eliminated Rangers in the last round, and will therefore be unavailable.

Ondřej Kúdela and Simon Deli also look set to miss out, meaning Slavia could be short of options in the centre-back area.

Arsenal: David Luiz and Kieran Tierney remain out, while Bukayo Saka is a doubt after he came off with a problem against Sheffield United.

However, there is better news concerning Martin Ødegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, all of whom are expected to be available for Mikel Arteta.

Slavia Prague v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Slavia Prague v Arsenal

Slavia have repeatedly provided upsets in the Europa League this season and eliminated Leicester and Rangers in the previous rounds, before taking a draw back from the Emirates.

Opposition sides have struggled to break down the Czechs and expect them to defend deep and look to counter-attack on the Gunners.

Despite that, Arsenal’s quality and experience should prove too much, but this will likely be a very tight affair in Prague.

Our prediction: Slavia Prague 0-1 Arsenal (13/2 at bet365)

