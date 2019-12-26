Alarm bells have been ringing for Watford all season but Nigel Pearson's arrival at Vicarage Road appears to have brought a level of organisation to their play.

Victory over Manchester United will be a huge boost but they must play for every point available if they are to beat the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Watford game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Sheffield United v Watford?

Sheffield United v Watford will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Sheffield United v Watford on Amazon Prime

You can watch Sheffield United v Watford on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don't have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United continue to defy belief, and have miraculously continued to strengthen themselves throughout the course of the season.

Three successive wins have firmly placed the Blades in contention for Europe and a clash with Watford represents a good chance to make it four.

However, Pearson's Watford look transformed already. Technical players have emerged from their shells and the entire team is fighting for the cause. This could be a slight bump in the road for United.

Advertisement

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Watford