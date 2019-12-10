This means if Napoli took a point off whipping boys Genk, Liverpool would crash out of the tournament at the first hurdle.

Fortunately for Liverpool, the task is simple: don’t lose.

A point would be enough to seal progression to the next round, while a win would confirm top spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Salzburg v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Salzburg v Liverpool?

Salzburg v Liverpool will kick off at 5:55pm on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

How to watch Salzburg v Liverpool on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool are under very real pressure in this one with a less-than stellar away record on the continent sure to be a real concern for fans.

They edged out a 4-3 win over Salzburg at Anfield, and nobody should downplay the danger Red Bull pose with Erling Braut Haaland leading the line.

The Reds have more than enough quality to get the job done, but when the rubber hits the road, they have to go out and prove that.

Prediction: Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool