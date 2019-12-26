What time is Reading v QPR?

Reading v QPR will kick off at 7:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Reading v QPR on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:15pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Reading are improving their game under Mark Bowen and will give QPR a tricky day out in Berkshire.

Prediction: Reading 2-2 QPR